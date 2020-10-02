FY2021 EPS Estimates for MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Cut by Analyst

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) – Equities researchers at Colliers Secur. cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of MTS Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Colliers Secur. analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Colliers Secur. currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTSC. ValuEngine cut shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of MTS Systems in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

MTSC opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64. MTS Systems has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $371.85 million, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.59.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. MTS Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 16,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 24.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,378,000 after buying an additional 135,094 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 88.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.