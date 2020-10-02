FY2020 EPS Estimates for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Raised by Piper Sandler

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $4.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.91. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $152.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.78. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $891,605.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,741 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,350 shares of company stock worth $8,325,785 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

