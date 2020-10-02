FY2020 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Lowered by Analyst

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for M&T Bank in a report issued on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $9.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.39.

Shares of MTB opened at $92.21 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.92. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in M&T Bank by 828.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 64,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 57,858 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in M&T Bank by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in M&T Bank by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in M&T Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,282,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in M&T Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

