FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ FVCB opened at $10.24 on Thursday. FVCBankcorp has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $138.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.38.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

