Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. Futu has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.72 million during the quarter.

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

