Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $12.06 on Thursday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($2.49). On average, analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $874,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $64,124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $5,590,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $53,091,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

