Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.04.

FLGT stock opened at $40.62 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The firm has a market cap of $898.31 million, a PE ratio of 338.53 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $58,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,417 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,859.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $55,051.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 603,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,819,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,514 over the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 328.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

