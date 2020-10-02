FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut FS Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FSBW opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $64.41. The firm has a market cap of $174.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.31.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.95 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 58.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.