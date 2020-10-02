Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.12

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.12 and traded as high as $72.60. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $72.40, with a volume of 150,874 shares trading hands.

FME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €82.95 ($97.58).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €72.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of €71.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

