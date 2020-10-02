Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $668.88 million and a PE ratio of -15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 38.02%. The business had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, Director Joel S. Marcus bought 55,555 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 319,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,801.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,714 shares of company stock valued at $916,389 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 506.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

