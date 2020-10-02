Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Downgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities lowered shares of Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FRHLF. Raymond James raised shares of Freehold Royalties to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.18.

FRHLF opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

