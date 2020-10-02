Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ FRHC opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Freedom has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of -0.02.

Get Freedom alerts:

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.