Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Forestar Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forestar Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of FOR opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $23.11.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.55 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,040 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,411 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

