Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.19. Ford Motor reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 732,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 29,928 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 13.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,453 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 24.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 568,148 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 113,014 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 231.8% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 46,022 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 32,152 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,242,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,321,000 after acquiring an additional 295,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.57.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

