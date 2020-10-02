Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FOCS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, COO Rajini Sundar Kodialam sold 260,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $8,096,256.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,096,256.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Russell Mcgranahan sold 107,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $3,327,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 108,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock worth $40,174,850. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

