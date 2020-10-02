Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. Research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 60,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 105.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 35.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.