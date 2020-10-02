Fluor Co. (NEW) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report released on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

FLR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,856 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,434,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 166,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 355,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

