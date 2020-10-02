Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Fluent in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $195.36 million, a P/E ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 2.62. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluent will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 14,915 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $34,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,443,790 shares in the company, valued at $14,949,592.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Matthew Conlin purchased 14,441 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $33,503.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 6,040,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

