Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLNT. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Fluent has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $195.36 million, a PE ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 2.62.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $71.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fluent will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluent news, President Matthew Conlin acquired 14,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $33,503.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 6,040,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,656. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 14,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $34,602.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,443,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,949,592.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

