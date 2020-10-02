FLETA One Day Volume Reaches $1.94 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $7.65 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FLETA token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00251396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00085823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.47 or 0.01529274 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00169443 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,761,126 tokens. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

