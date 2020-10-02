Flash (FLASH) Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Flash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flash has a market cap of $3.69 million and $11.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flash has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flash Coin Profile

Flash launched on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

