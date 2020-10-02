Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVN. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.64.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $131.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Five9 has a 52 week low of $50.73 and a 52 week high of $133.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -338.32 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.81.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,380,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,489.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 21,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $2,444,892.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,079.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,639 shares of company stock valued at $18,979,303. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,649,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,316,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,169,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,495,000 after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,119,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 460,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

