Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FPRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen restated an outperform rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Five Prime Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.83.

FPRX opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $180.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.22. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 579.41%. The company had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. Analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 46,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

