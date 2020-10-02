First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,595,100 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 6,470,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 260.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FQVLF shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $11.00 to $14.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 9.09%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

