First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.75 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,262,000 after buying an additional 194,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,055,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,784,000 after buying an additional 139,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 83.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,702,000 after buying an additional 697,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,613,000 after buying an additional 85,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,235,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.