First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FBP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.44. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $156.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 105.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 3,350,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after buying an additional 1,721,188 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $7,274,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 92.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,320,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after buying an additional 1,112,985 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 39.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,772,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after buying an additional 1,061,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,941,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,287,000 after buying an additional 638,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

