Fire & Flower Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Short Interest Update

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,518,300 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 1,281,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FFLWF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.85 price objective on shares of Fire & Flower in a report on Monday, September 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Fire & Flower in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

FFLWF stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. Fire & Flower has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.97.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retail chain that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market. As of April 5, 2019, the company operated 11 Fire & Flower branded stores in Canada. It is also involved in wholesale cannabis supply business in Saskatchewan.

