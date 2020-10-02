Firan Technology Group (FTGFF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 7th.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.49 million during the quarter.

Shares of FTGFF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. Firan Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.13.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

