Firan Technology Group (FTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 7th.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$26.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.10 million.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

FTG stock opened at C$1.61 on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a 1 year low of C$1.45 and a 1 year high of C$4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.84.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.