Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $238.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $121.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.37 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 56,321 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 65.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.