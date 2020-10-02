Fetch (FET) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.64 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Fetch has a market capitalization of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch token can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020347 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.10 or 0.05151298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009504 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00058520 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Fetch

FET is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.