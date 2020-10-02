Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Shares of FENC stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

