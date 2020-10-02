FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Sells $464,245.18 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO John Alan Smith sold 1,823 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.66, for a total value of $464,245.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Alan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FedEx alerts:

On Tuesday, September 22nd, John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of FedEx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04.

FedEx stock opened at $254.08 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $259.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $301,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 9.8% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,426,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in FedEx by 56.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.60.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.