Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $1,301,776.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,354.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Fastenal by 86.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $3,973,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $11,971,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $3,031,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $588,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

