Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

FMNB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Farmers National Banc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.67.

FMNB opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 34.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 89,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 128.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 101,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 740.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 176,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 155,500 shares during the period. 40.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

