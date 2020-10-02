Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Price Target Lowered to $21.50 at Piper Sandler

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $23.50 to $21.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.17.

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.17. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, CEO Lars B. Eller purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 117.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 41.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 29.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

