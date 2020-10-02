FantasyGold Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $40,796.63 and approximately $9.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00251464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00037931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00085457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.66 or 0.01523477 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00169690 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

