Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STAY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.82.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $15.29.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 2,027.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.