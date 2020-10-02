Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.50.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.82.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 12.6% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,238,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after acquiring an additional 249,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,618,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after acquiring an additional 284,924 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 385,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 235,514 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 27.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,188,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 259,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at $207,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

