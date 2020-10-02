Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Evolus has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.55.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Evolus by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Evolus by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Evolus by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolus by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
