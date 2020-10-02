Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Evolus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Evolus has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Evolus had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a negative return on equity of 162.50%. The company had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolus will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Evolus by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Evolus by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Evolus by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolus by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.