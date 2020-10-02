EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.67. EVI Industries shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 31,009 shares changing hands.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in EVI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter.

EVI Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; designs and plans laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems; and provides installation and maintenance services to commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and retail customers.

