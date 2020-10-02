Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (18.86) (($0.25)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

EMAN opened at GBX 73 ($0.95) on Friday. Everyman Media Group has a 52-week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 232 ($3.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 105.50. The company has a market cap of $66.50 million and a P/E ratio of 30.42.

Everyman Media Group Company Profile

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 22 venues with 69 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

