Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.07. Eversource Energy posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eversource Energy.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.73.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,220,051 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 98.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,146,000 after buying an additional 2,009,258 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 185.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 565,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,089,000 after buying an additional 367,406 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,132,000 after buying an additional 295,576 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 27.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $5,712,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eversource Energy (ES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.