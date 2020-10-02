Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ERM. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Euromoney Institutional Investor stock opened at GBX 806 ($10.53) on Tuesday. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 52-week low of GBX 644 ($8.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,474 ($19.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $880.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 832.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 807.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

