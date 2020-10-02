Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eurofins Scientific SE provides testing services. The company provides food and feed testing, bioanalytical, biopharma, pharma discovery, pharma early development, pharma central laboratory, biopharma product testing, genomic, agroscience, consumer product testing, forensic, environment testing and REACH services. It operates primarily in Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic countries, the United Kingdom, Ireland and internationally. Eurofins Scientific SE is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $850.00.

Shares of Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $818.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $791.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $641.32. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $430.00 and a fifty-two week high of $868.55.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

