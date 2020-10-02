Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $231.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $147.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EL. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.10.

Shares of EL opened at $219.53 on Monday. Estee Lauder Companies has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $224.23. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.29.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.60%.

In other news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total transaction of $4,616,448.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,435.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,738,000 after purchasing an additional 688,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,146,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,784,000 after acquiring an additional 348,208 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,331,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,180,000 after acquiring an additional 593,974 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,270,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,136,000 after acquiring an additional 98,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,451 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

