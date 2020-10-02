Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.73.

EPRT stock opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,148,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,917,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,513,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,305 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $13,217,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,443,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,027,000 after purchasing an additional 861,326 shares during the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

