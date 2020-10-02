Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Esquire Financial in a research report issued on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Esquire Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Esquire Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ESQ opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.18. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

