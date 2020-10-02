Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brookline Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 12.65%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,440,000 after buying an additional 145,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,750,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,020,000 after buying an additional 202,083 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,589,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,101,000 after buying an additional 82,993 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,428,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,115,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,259,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,698,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

