Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

FCCY stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $120.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,873 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 613,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

